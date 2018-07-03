Creative writers wanted for new Argyll group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new creative writing group is being set up in Argyll.

Add[ed.]ition will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday August 29.

Being organised by Sandy Wilkie, the meeting will be held in the Cuilfail Hotel in Kilmelford from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Sandy said: ‘Interested in being part of a new creative writing group in Argyll? Come along at the end of August to say hello and explore how you can shape this initiative.

‘Register for your free place … the first three names get a very limited edition badge.

‘So, come on, get your writing boots on. We’re looking for flash fiction, poetry and short stories.

‘Get involved in supporting your local community.’

For more information, contact Sandy on 07568 581744 or email lizardvanilla@gmail.com