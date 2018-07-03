Craignish Primary School releases Little Book of Stories

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Craignish Primary School pupils have released a book.

Copies of the long-awaited Little Book of Stories were for sale at the school’s end of term celebration on Thursday June 28 in Craignish Village Hall. Ninety copies of the book are available to buy for £5 per copy.

An official launch will be held at the start of the new school term where parents can hear the pupils reading excerpts from the book.