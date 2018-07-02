Your chance to star at Best of the West

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Craft businesses throughout Argyll and Bute will have the chance to sell their products to thousands of people at this year’s Best of the West festival – but time is getting short to grab the opportunity.

Business Gateway Argyll and Bute is once again running a competition inviting businesses across the region to pitch for a free trade stand in the craft tent.

The tent, sponsored by Business Gateway, is a popular pit stop for festival goers keen to snap up unique, local designs. With more than 5,000 visitors descending on Inveraray Castle, the competition is a fantastic chance for local crafters to raise their profile.

A panel of judges will select six winners based on their pitch which should include the reasons their venture is special and why their products would be a good fit with the festival. The judges include festival host the Duchess of Argyll and Fergus Murray, Argyll and Bute Council’s Head of Economic Development and Strategic Transportation.

The Best of the West festival runs between Friday September 7 and Sunday September 9.

To enter, craft businesses are invited to describe, in no more than 250 words, why your craft business and the products you sell represent the ‘best in the west’.

You must include a link to relevant websites or social media to support your entry and you can also include up to five photographs of your products and a film clip of no more than three minutes.

Entry is via email to business.gateway@argyll-bute.gov.uk. Entries must be submitted by the closing date of 5pm on Friday July 6.

Competition terms and conditions are available at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/best-west-competition