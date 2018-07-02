Your chance to influence health and care in Mid Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An election has been triggered after the chairperson of Mid Argyll Health and Care Forum (HCF) stepped down from the role.

A replacement is being sought who ‘lives or has a substantial interest in’ Mid Argyll.

Caroline Champion, NHS Highland public involvement manager, said: ‘Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) recognises and values the role that HCF members have in the redesign, development and delivery of services in the area.

‘Members of the Mid Argyll HCF continue to significantly contribute to and influence the work of the HSCP, particularly in representing the views of the general public and the people who use our health and social care services.

‘As chairperson of the Mid Argyll HCF, the elected candidate will have an important role to play in shaping the future of services in the local area.’

Those interested in self nominating must be a registered member of the Argyll and Bute HCF. Anyone who is not a registered but interested in either position may join at the same time as self nominating.

Members who are employed by either NHS Highland, Argyll and Bute Council or the third sector will not be eligible to self nominate due to potential conflict of interest.

Appointment will be either two or three years, and candidates can be re-elected up to a maximum of six years.

Current members of the Mid Argyll HCF who fit the eligibility criteria will be invited to stand for election. Letters inviting self nominations will be sent out on Friday June 29. The deadline for receipt of self nomination forms is midday on Monday July 16.

Ballot papers will be sent out on Monday July 30 to members who fit the eligibility criteria described above and the ballot will close at midday on Monday August 27. All candidates will be notified of the outcome on the same day and the results will be published on the Argyll and Bute HSCP webpage by Tuesday August 28.