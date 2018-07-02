Overnight A83 road closures delayed for 24 hours

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Planned overnight closures of the A83 at the Strone Point realignment works have been delayed by one night.

A spokesperson for trunk road management company BEAR Scotland said that the closure was ‘due to unforeseen circumstances on site’.

The project was dealt a blow on Thursday June 28 when a road worker fell ill and later died.

Overnight works to allow the installation of a new road surface will now take place Wednesday July 4 and Thursday July 5 between the hours of 9pm and 5am.

During this time, road users will be diverted via the A819, A85 and the A82. Access will be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles.

The spokesperson added: ‘Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland wish to thank the local community and all road users in advance for their continued patience and cooperation during the final stages of these improvement works.’