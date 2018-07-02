Inveraray’s sale of the summer gets underway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The famous Inveraray summer sale has started.

On Monday June 25, Inveraray’s parish church hall opened its doors, brimming with exquisite odds and ends.

Ornaments, sports equipment and anything else you can think of can be found at the church for a fair price.

Volunteer Wilma Wood said: ‘Anyone looking for something in particular can give us a shout. We may have it.’

All proceeds are going to church funds. The sale is the church’s main source of income for year.

The church sale will go on until the end of August. Doors are open from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.