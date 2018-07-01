Police Files

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Theft of generator

Between 10am on Thursday June 14 and 8am on Tuesday June 19, a red 5.5kw Honda generator was stolen from a driveway of a house in Lady Ilene Road, Tarbert. Police Scotland officers are investigating.

Windows smashed

Two windows were smashed in a cottage at Duncholgan, Lochgilphead on Thursday June 21 between 2pm and 3pm. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.

Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.