Mid Argyll performers bring home Islay silverware

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Most of the Mid Argyll competitors took home trophies from Islay Provincial Mod, as well as enjoying a trip to the beautiful island.

At the event on Saturday June 23, Christopher McCartan won first place in the under-18 piping. Angus McLean also secured first place in his singing class and second in piping. Euan McCartan, a beginner with Mid Argyll Pipe Band, won first prize in the under-12 chanter class.

Eilidh Graham was placed third for her solo singing. Ella Fyfe and Sophie Phillips won second and third respectively in their solos.

Sisters Feorlin and Holly Renton from Inveraray both won in their age groups. Feorlin came first in the boys and girls 7-9 years competition, winning the Lily MacLean Trophy. Holly was in first place in the 16-18 years girls competition, winning the Royal Bank of Scotland Cup. Holly’s singing partner, Tiegan Holroyd, won second place in the same competition. Together, Tiegan and Holly also won the Mod Ile Cup for Secondary Duet Singing.

In the seniors, Alasdair McLean gained first place in piping and third place for his solo.

Shona Keith won the five competitions she entered: prescribed song by an Islay bard, the Puirt a Beul, the Duncan Johnston, own choice and the former winners. She also qualified for and won the overall winners competition, gained a trophy for sincerity of expression in the former winners competition and won the highest Gaelic female senior mark and the senior Gaelic and music aggregate mark.