Badden Farm nursery children learn to swing a stick

Badden Farm Nursery pre-school youngsters have been enjoying shinty lessons.

The children have picked up the basics quickly and are loving their lessons with the Camanachd Association’s Regional Development Officer West Euan McMurdo.

The nursery thanks to Euan for his time, patience and endless energy.

Badden Farm Nursery children enjoy shinty in the sun. no_a26kidsshinty01