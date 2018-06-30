Your pictures – week 26
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
This week’s picture, of an unnamed bridge near the cemetery at the foot of Glen Shira, comes from Catherine Kennedy. Taken in June 2013, the bluebells were blooming beautifully and the photograph is infused with the verdant hues of early summer.