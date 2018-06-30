Council pays formal tribute to Islay’s WW100 group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council has formally recognised Islay’s ambitious programme of events commemorating two World War One tragedies off the coast of the island.

Council members thanked Islay’s WW100 committee for providing an inspirational programme of events to commemorate the centenary of the sinking of SS Tuscania and the collision of HMS Otranto, which took place off the shores of Islay during the Great War.

At a meeting of the full council this week members paid tribute to the group for their part in organising the national remembrance events, honouring those who lost their lives in the incidents, and providing a lasting legacy for the local community.

Provost of Argyll and Bute, Len Scoullar said: ‘The WW100 group both national and local must be congratulated for arranging such a well-organised series of events to honour and pay respect to those who lost their lives in these tragedies, and commemorate the people of Islay who were involved in the response to the incidents.

‘The island really came together, engaging young and old, showcasing resilience, compassion and kindness. It was a great pleasure and a privilege for Argyll and Bute Council to be part of this.’

The commemorations took place last month and attracted worldwide media attention. They were attended by HRH the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, as well as a number of senior representatives from the UK, the USA, France and Germany as well as members of a wide range of communities across Islay and descendants of those people involved in the tragedy at the time.