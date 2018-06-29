Water supplies fine in dry spell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Reports of water shortages in the north of Scotland and on some islands led to social media chatter earlier this week about water supplies in mainland Argyll.

According to utility company Scottish Water, however, things are fine in the current spell of hot, dry weather.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: ‘There are no areas where normal water supplies to customers have been affected by the generally dry weather across Scotland in the past few weeks.

‘Scottish Water has issued advice to customers to use water wisely in two localised areas, parts of Moray and the Stornoway area of Lewis.

‘The advice was issued because of prolonged dry weather in these areas, despite some recent rainfall, and (in the case of Moray) increased demand.

‘Scottish Water is managing water supplies across Scotland through this extended dry period and will continue to monitor the situation closely.’