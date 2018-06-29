Tragedy hits A83 Strone Point road project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A construction worker on the A83 road realignment project at Strone Point has died after falling ill earlier in the day.

Emergency services attended the scene, around three miles on the Glasgow side of Inveraray, after the man became unwell on the afternoon of Thursday June 28.

A spokesperson for main contractor John Paul Construction said: ‘Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.’

In a statement, trunk road operating company BEAR Scotland, said: ‘We are very sad that a member of the contractor’s workforce has passed away.

‘Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.’