The end is in sight for Strone Point project

A project that started back in December to improve a notorious accident blackspot on the A83 is almost finished.

Having dealt with traffic lights at the site for six months, drivers may be willing to put up with two planned nights of complete road closure next week after it was announced that the scheme should be complete in a few weeks.

The bend realignment project on the trunk road at Strone Point, near Inveraray, began with main contractor John Paul Construction working on the steep slope above the road to stabilise it.

A number of further improvement works at ground level followed across the 360 metre-long site, including the construction of new carriageway, installation of new drainage systems, shoreside retaining wall construction and installation of new safety barrier and warning signs.

These phases have all progressed well in recent weeks, with the final activities due to be completed by mid July.

A final phase of overnight closures will be needed while the road surface is laid, including the application of high friction surfacing.

The overnight closures are scheduled to take place from Tuesday July 3 for two nights, 9pm to 5am each night. Road users will be sent on the usual lengthy diversion via the A819, A85 and the A82, though access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

Following completion of the surfacing, further minor construction works to complete the project will take place ahead of the A83 opening to both lanes again later in July.

Eddie Ross, of trunk road management company BEAR Scotland, said: ‘We thank motorists and the local community for their continued patience while teams work to complete the project.’