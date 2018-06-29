Summer biker first response course planned

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

If you were the first on the scene of an accident involving a biker, would you know what to do? Would you know who most at risk is, how to protect the area or whether you should remove the helmet of a downed rider?

Following the success of the Biker Down courses last year in Oban Community Fire Station, new dates have been set for this summer

Two free sessions will be held in Inveraray Community Fire Station on July 8 and August 26 .

As many bikers ride in pairs or in groups, it is often the case that the first person on scene following a collision involving a motorcycle will be a fellow biker.

Actions taken in the first few moments after an accident can be crucial in minimising injuries and can make a real difference to the lives of those involved. But there can be some uncertainty about what to do in these situations.

Training motorcyclists in how to deal with a casualty can save lives and Biker Down courses include ways of keeping the scene safe, first aid appropriate to common types of injury and the issues of safely removing a helmet.

The course – aimed at motorcyclists of all ages and experience – uses the expertise of the emergency services to prepare motorcyclists should the worst happen on the roads. Biker Down is not about lecturing riders on the consequences of things going wrong – it is about equipping them to make a difference if they encounter an emergency.

The course will show you:

How to manage the scene of a bike crash, using the same principles the Fire Service uses. We will show you how to protect yourself and others, how to prioritise your actions, how to collect information for the emergency services and how to make use of the resources you have available to you, including other people.

Ways of taking care of a casualty, including basic life support and the why, when and how of removing a crash helmet.

What may work (or not work) when it comes to making yourself more visible to other road users. You will also learn about how people look for and recognise objects and how you can help to make sure that other road users see you.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s group manager for Argyll and Bute, Stuart McLean said: ‘Firefighters are frequently called to the scene of collisions and when a report comes through of one involving a biker there’s always great concern. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable and a crash that would be likely to cause only minor damage to a car could easily claim their life. A&B is home to many country roads enjoyed by bikers, so road safety is clearly a key issue for our team.’

Anyone interested in learning more about the Scottish Biker Down or would like to book one of the courses can email adam.barclay@firescotland.gov.uk to book your place on the course or visit our Facebook page ‘Biker Down Scotland’.