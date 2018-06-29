Proud karate students make the grade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Lochgilphead Kyokushinkai Karate club held a grading test on Sunday June 17, with plenty of belts and certificates handed out.

The club is actively looking for new students, so if anyone aged eight or over would like to try it out, the first class is free and is held in the Mid Argyll Sports Centre on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.