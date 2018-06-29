Owner to assess sad Inveraray hall’s condition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The owners of the derelict Inveraray Inveraray Community Hall – said to be in a ‘possibly dangerous’ condition – are looking for financial help to assess its stability.

Inspire Inveraray, formerly known as Inveraray Community Company, took over ownership of the hall in 2017 with ambitious plans for a new multi-purpose community centre on the site of the former school.

The condition of the building, however, had deteriorated to such an extent in recent years that there were fears it would need to be demolished. And last month it was revealed that work recommended five years ago to stabilise the structure was never carried out.

Speaking earlier this week, Derrick Anstee of Inspire Inveraray explained the latest position.

‘The company [Inspire Inveraray] has applied for money from the Architectural Heritage Fund to carry out a structural report, fence off the building as it is in a possible dangerous condition and to employ a support worker that will enable us to move to the next stage, which is preparation and business case’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesman said last month that the local authority is ‘keen to continue working with the owners to reach the best possible outcome as soon as possible’.

Derrick Anstee concluded: ‘We should hear more from the Architectural Heritage Fund at the end of August.’