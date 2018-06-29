It’s gonna be a close shave, Gavin

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It’s been eight months in the making, but it’s getting hairy now.

The razors, however, will soon sort that out for Gavin Allan.

He has been growing his flowing locks and bushy beard since October last year, but Gavin will be shorn for charity on Saturday June 30.

Gavin’s head and beard shave is being carried out in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and the Doddie Weir Foundation.

Former Scottish rugby international lock forward Doddie Weir revealed in June 2017 he was suffering from MND, a degenerative condition affecting the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that tell your muscles what to do. Messages from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles, leading them to weaken, stiffen and waste.

Since being diagnosed, Doddie has committed his considerable personality, energy and time towards raising awareness and cash to fund research into the disease.

Doddie’s story appealed to keen rugby man Gavin, but his fundraising efforts are also being inspired by the memory of his late father-in-law, who had MND and sadly died last year.

If you would like to support Gavin’s hirsute fundraiser, go along to Lochgilphead masonic lodge on Lochnell Street at 5pm on Saturday June 30, where donations will be very welcome.