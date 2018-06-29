Dunadd share the spoils with Ardnamurchan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

WCA South Division 2

Ardnamurchan 2 – Dunadd 2

The two teams in joint first position in the league shared the spoils in a hard fought match in Strontian.

Dunadd went into Sunday’s game with high hopes of securing a win. However, the away team were really up against it from the start. The Ardnamurchan ladies were clearly also up for the game and had a full squad to choose from. With some key players out and one new player making her debut, the nine player squad from Dunadd started strongly. They had several early chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

There were some crunching tackles and tasty challenges in the first half; the Ardnamurchan ladies were keen to neutralise the strength of Dunadd defender Iona McCulloch, often doubling up on her. Referee Beth MacDonald had her work cut out trying to contain tempers as tensions ran high both on and off the pitch.

The first half ended 0-0 and Dunadd left the field feeling like they hadn’t performed to their usual high standards. After a rousing half time team talk, Dunadd were keen to get an early goal in the second half to help settle them and to perhaps go on and build from there.

And that is exactly what they did. Straight from the throw up, Grace Drummond caught the ball cleanly, sending it sailing over the defence’s heads. Leone Airlie ran on to it and struck it smoothly, low beyond the keeper.

However, the home team responded positively and had Dunadd pinned back in their own half for the next five minutes. On 40 minutes, a fortunate strike from wide left bounced past a few players and found it’s way into the corner of the Dunadd net, 1-1.

Dunadd were not despondent and regrouped to press again. However, minutes later Ardnamurchan broke and finished well making it 2-1.

Again the referee had to step in to break up some fierce challenges as Ardnamurchan continued to goad McCulloch. However, the young Dunadd defender answered the contentious tackles in the best possible way. In the 51st minute she collected a loose ball and broke away from her marker. After dodging past three players she shot high and scored a certain goal of the season contender, pinging it sweetly into the top corner.

The remainder of the game saw both teams coming close to winners. Ellie Hetherington making some crucial blocks and tackles, clearing the ball to safety time and time again. Dunadd held on to grind out the result and retain their unbeaten record and hold on to top spot in south division two.

After a summer break, Dunadd will travel to third placed GMA on Sunday August 5 in another crucial game as they search to get back to winning ways.