Cool kids enjoy heatwave

As Argyll basked in Mediterranean temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 20s Celcius this week, these Lochgilphead youngsters cooled off with an ice- cream from The Sweetie Jar on Argyll Street.

Pictured from left as their ice-creams melted are Blair Houston aged six, eight-year-old Lexie Houston and Alfie Crawford, who is also six.