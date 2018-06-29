Cool kids enjoy heatwave
As Argyll basked in Mediterranean temperatures soaring to the mid to upper 20s Celcius this week, these Lochgilphead youngsters cooled off with an ice- cream from The Sweetie Jar on Argyll Street.
Pictured from left as their ice-creams melted are Blair Houston aged six, eight-year-old Lexie Houston and Alfie Crawford, who is also six.