Youth group hosts sport – just not on the green

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) Sports Day Not on the Green is kicking off on Friday June 29.

The annual sporting event is celebrating 10 years with rugby, football, golf, athletics and even swimming.

The event, sponsored by the Year of Young People National Lottery Fund will be held at the Lochgilphead High School car park, with swimming at the MACPool.

MAYDS is hoping to attract more than 300 people with a mobile skate park, a stuntman and of course music, temporary tattoos, face painting and hot dogs.

The activities will be held between 6pm and 9pm and are free.