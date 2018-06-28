Russell handed Brexit role in new Cabinet

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is back in the Scottish Government Cabinet after a reshuffle earlier this week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appointed a new Cabinet in a series of moves which began on Monday June 26.

Five new Cabinet Secretaries have been appointed, with the overall size of the Cabinet increasing to 12 to reflect the increasing impact of Brexit on Scottish Government business, and to ensure direct Cabinet oversight of the operational delivery of a new social security system.

Michael Russell will have responsibility for Government Business and Constitutional Relations, overseeing the necessary preparations for the UK’s exit from the EU in a way that ‘protects Scotland’s interests’.

The new appointments were put to parliament for approval on Thursday June 28.

Unveiling the new Cabinet line-up, the First Minister said: ‘The new Cabinet I am announcing today brings fresh talent to the Scottish Government and ensures that we are fully equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the country in the months and years ahead.’

Another change with particular significance for Argyll and Bute is the departure of Humza Yousaf from the Transport brief, to be replaced by Michael Matheson, who will quickly need to get to grips with the unique transport infrastructure demands in Argyll and Bute.

Ms Sturgeon added: ‘People already have high trust in the Scottish Government to look after their interests, and I am determined that this new, refreshed Cabinet will continue to repay that trust.’

PIC:

Michael Russell MSP. 06_a18hustings_russell01