Feeling good at the MS centre open day

Lochgilphead’s MS Centre hosted an open day on Wednesday June 20 to celebrate 22 years open.

Visitors to the event were treated to a range of therapies. Beautician Kerry Campbell offered a nail file and polish, Dinah Bosomworth pampering hand massages and anyone with a sore back and shoulders was treated to a seated massage from therapist Andrew Manson.

The treatments and refreshments served hoped to inform visitors of the resources available at the centre.

