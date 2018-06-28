Feeling good at the MS centre open day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s MS Centre hosted an open day on Wednesday June 20 to celebrate 22 years open.

Visitors to the event were treated to a range of therapies. Beautician Kerry Campbell offered a nail file and polish, Dinah Bosomworth pampering hand massages and anyone with a sore back and shoulders was treated to a seated massage from therapist Andrew Manson.

The treatments and refreshments served hoped to inform visitors of the resources available at the centre.