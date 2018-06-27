Brexit clarity needed by Scottish red meat industry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There is an urgent need for clarity over the government’s Brexit plans to allow farming businesses to plan for the future, according to a livestock industry expert.

Stuart Ashworth was speaking at the launch of the Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) ‘Scottish Red Meat Industry Profile’ report on June 18.

Head of economics services at QMS, Mr Ashworth said: ‘Without question there is concern businesses are treading water during this period of uncertainty when we still have little clarity about the implications of Brexit.

‘Two years on and we are little clearer on what Brexit may mean for our industry. We have no vision of what agricultural policy may look like and producers are still assimilating the changes introduced in the wake of the last CAP reform.’

Calf registrations in Scotland in 2017 slipped for a second year, although they remained higher than in 2013 and 2014. Calvings in the first quarter of 2018 were unchanged on year-earlier levels but with carcass weight falling in response to market signals there has been a decline in the volume of beef Scottish abattoirs handled.

Ewe numbers did show a marginal increase in 2017 but the impact of the weather in early 2018 will have more than offset this, said Mr Ashworth.

Iain Macdonald, senior economics analyst with QMS, added that overall the total volume of meat produced in Scottish abattoirs during 2017 was down 3.9 per cent compared with 2016, at around 212,100 tonnes.

A weak Sterling underpinned prices for finished livestock, said Mr Macdonald, but he added: ‘The store lamb trade did see significant volatility as hogg prices failed to take a seasonal upswing ahead of Easter. Set against the general lift in prices for finished livestock was the knock-on impact of a recovery in global commodity prices of the cost of inputs.’

In summary, 2017 was a largely positive one for the Scottish red meat industry with weather less extreme and farmgate prices generally above 2016 levels.

Total beef production is estimated to have fallen by 2.9 per cent. In the sheep sector, less than half of the Scottish lamb crop was processed in Scotland and production fell by another 2.6 per cent.

According to the report, England and Wales remained the largest market for Scottish processors in 2017, with almost two-thirds of all revenues being generated there.