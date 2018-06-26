Ashley does Thomas proud on West Highland Way run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The astonishing efforts of Lochgilphead girl Ashley Ferguson have paid dividends as she has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In May, the 22-year-old Edinburgh University student took on the challenge of running the length of the 96-mile West Highland Way.

The purpose was to raise money and awareness of Cystic Fibrosis Research in memory of Thomas Welch. In November 2017, her friend Thomas sadly died from cystic fibrosis, leaving behind a young family.

Ashley completed the gruelling run in four days as planned, with the support of family, and had very sore feet at the end.

The pain was worth it, though, as she revealed this week £6,056 had been donated to the charity.