Your Dochas Centre needs your votes

A charity with deep Mid Argyll roots is looking for public online votes as it bids to win funding.

But voting closes on Friday June 29 – so you must be quick.

The Dochas Centre offers help and support to people caring for others, and as it celebrates its 20th birthday a new extension to its current Lochgilphead premises is starting to take shape.

Your votes are being sought to support the centres’ £5,000 application to the Calor Rural Community Fund so that flooring can be laid in the extension.

The Calor fund supports projects in communities such as village halls, sporting venues and community support groups.

Rural communities with projects off the mains gas grid could apply, and those that receive the most votes in their funding category will become finalists.

Catherine Paterson of the Dochas Centre said: ‘We are looking for help from everyone who has an email address.

‘It’s down to votes from the public to help us reach the required number of votes to finish within the top 10 projects. If we reach that milestone, the applicants will go to an independent panel that will choose five groups to receive the funding.

‘If we make it through that, we will use the money to lay new hospital standard non-slip flooring in the centre and the new extension.

‘Everyone can give up to 10 votes for their preferred project, which we hope will be Dochas.’

Vote by clicking here

An earlier application for £10k failed to reach round two of the Jewsons Grant Scheme, which would have released sufficient funding to furnish and equip the extension.

Catherine added: ‘If you can help us with that, please contact catherine@ dochasfund.org.uk.’