Talking of newspapers – could you help?

A home-grown Argyll charity is looking to recruit more volunteers.

Argyll Talking Newspapers, based in Ardrishaig, reads and makes recordings of articles from all the Argyll and Bute newspaper titles.

Around 150 memory sticks containing the recordings are sent out each week to visually impaired people and others around Argyll and Bute – but also much further afield.

If you would like to find out more about helping out, contact the charity’s secretary Christine Reynolds by email at secretary@argylltalkingnewspapers.org.uk or call 01880 821166.

The busy and friendly bunch of volunteers meet in Ardrishaig Church Hall and a few new faces would be made very welcome.