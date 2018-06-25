Jamie Spencer of Craignish awarded OBE

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Craignish-born Jamie Spencer has been honoured with an OBE for services to health, social development, education and the environment in Madagascar.

The founder, director and principal fundraiser for the charity Feedback Madagascar is being recognised for his outstanding contribution in rural Madagascar over the last 25 years.

Jamie’s tireless work in health, education, the alleviation of poverty and the preservation of Madagascar’s unique forests has brought exceptional results and had a long-term sustainable impact at national level.

Jamie has developed an effective approach to sustainable rural development and environmental conservation that builds upon long-term engagement in Madagascar and a deep knowledge of the Malagasy people, their language and their culture.

His work has saved lives, improved health facilities, opened up new educational and livelihood opportunities and protected the environment. Through the charity’s work, 45,000 people now have access to clean drinking water, 77 new schools provide education to approximately 19,500 pupils and deforestation has been significantly reduced over a huge geographic area in the southern part of the country.

Jamie is a well-known figure in Madagascar and his work has reflected real credit on the UK making him fully deserving of this national honour.

On learning of his award, Jamie Spencer said: ‘This is absolutely magnificent. This will honour all the people we have worked with in Madagascar and all the people who have supported us so much over the years. The future of Madagascar must be in the hands of its people.’