Police report – week 25

Breach of the peace

A 24-year-old man was arrested for behaving in an abusive manner at 1am on Sunday June 17, in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. The man was charged and issued with a £40 fixed penalty notice.

No vehicle MOT

On Sunday June 17 at 5pm, a vehicle was stopped by police on Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead. Checks revealed there was no MOT for the vehicle. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was charged and issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Careless driving

A car crashed on the A83 at 10pm on Sunday June 17 near Stonefield Castle, Tarbert. The two occupants suffered minor injuries. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was charged with careless driving and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs possession

On Friday June 15 at 11pm, a man, aged 22, was stopped and searched by police on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead and found in possession of cocaine. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of excavator bucket

An excavator bucket was stolen from Glenfyne Quarry, Cairndow, sometime between 6pm on Monday June 11 and 7am on Tuesday June 12. Police are investigating.

Vehicle damaged

The rear windscreen and a back window of a silver Peugeot were damaged at 9am on Saturday June 16, in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating.

Suspicious person

About 1am on Monday June 18, a man was seen in the rear garden of a house in Paterson Street, Lochgilphead. The man is described as tall and stocky and wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Police are investigating.

Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.