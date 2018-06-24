News from around the districts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cowal

The ColGlen Chorus would like to thank everyone who came along to support the Pudding and a Performance on Tuesday June 12. With so much support it managed to raise £745 for the Cowal Hospice Trust.

Barrandaimh

The Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation (HAWO) is offering Bio-Blitz hours every Thursday from June 14 to August 30 at 2pm. For this free event, discover, photograph and record plants and animals around the HAWO centre.

Campbeltown

The Big Night Out will be hosted in The Victoria Hall between 7.30pm and midnight on Friday June 29. The non-licensed dance for youths will have soft drinks and snacks, and will feature the music of Rhuvaal, DJ Jamie G, Matt Mcallister and Kintyre Schools Pipe Band.

Tighnabruaich

Tighnabruaich’s tennis court has been given a makeover. After a power wash and re-sanding, a new net and stand installed, it has been decided to make the court free to play this year to encourage participation. The gate will remain open in the hope that respect will be adhered to. Anyone who is interested can contact George Watson on Facebook.

Tighnabruaich is hosting Lifeboat Day Saturday July 21 in support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Tea and coffee will be served at the Tighnabruaich Lifeboat Station from 11.30am to 2.30pm, with the lifeboat launch at 2pm. There is to be a raftrace from Lifeboat Station to Tighnabruaich Pier at 2.30pm, plus a raffle and stalls serving gifts, games and food.