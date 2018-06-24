Cygnets disappear from Tarbert Harbour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert residents are worried about the family of swans living in the harbour.

Six cygnets were seen in late May, shortly after hatching, but reports on social media have them slowly dwindling. Around a week ago, observant Tarbert folk were sad to note that just one baby swan was left. A short time after there were none.

Theories over the disappearance of the cygnets range from seal and gull attacks to an apparent discharge in the harbour water around the time they were born. Others speculate this is simply the adult swans learning how and where to safely rear their brood.

The Advertiser approached agencies including Argyll and Bute Council, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and SSPCA, but none were able to shed any light on the cygnets’ disappearance.