Blow your own trumpet like a true Celt

Lochgilphead will step through a time warp when the dramatic Celtic and Pictish Festival returns.

Visitors can get a taste of what life was like for those who came before us when this annual extravaganza returns for the third time to Lochgilphead front green on Saturday August 4.

As well as battle re-enactments and weapons demonstrations there will be various living history demonstrations and workshops where adults and children can try their hand at traditional crafts such as spinning, weaving, stone carving, woodwork, dressing up and blowing a Celtic war horn.

And – new for 2018 – there will be a chance to take part in Lughnasa Games, featuring various tests of your Celtic warrior skills.

Lughnasa is one of the four Gaelic seasonal festivals, along with Samhain, Imbolc and Beltane, corresponding to the English Lammas.

Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival is run by Lochgilphead Community Council and is free. It promises to be a great day out, and will offer double the fun this year alongside the Ardrishaig Gala which is happening just along the road on the same day.

The event is part-funded by the Ventient A ‘Chruach Community Fund, but relies on fundraising to survive and thrive. If you would like to support the festival, a crowdfunding page is available – just search for the GoFundMe page called ‘Lochgilphead Celts and Picts Festival’.