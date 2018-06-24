Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column week 25

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Too close to see it

There is no denying Lochgilphead could benefit from a wash and brush up. At the paper we regularly hear readers complaining about the state of the town and its buildings.

An outsider, however, can often give an alternative and fresh perspective on any subject. And the crew which filmed scenes in Lochgilphead and other parts of Argyll last week thought the town was beautiful.

Five weeks of dry weather broke just as they started work, but damp weather made no difference to their view of the town.

This does not alter the fact a lick of paint and some weedkiller wouldn’t go wrong, but it serves as a reminder we live in a wonderful part of the world – whether we can see it or not.

Force for good fun

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day is intended as a time to remember the work and sacrifice of our armed forces past and present.

It is also an excuse for old cronies to get together and have a dram and a blether.

On both counts, it was a success.

Well done to everyone involved.