Explaining our farming past with Eddie’s exhibition

Eddie McCallum would have been familiar, and worked, with implements very similar to those now immaculately displayed as museum pieces in his shed.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell did the opening honours as the Auchindrain Trust unveiled a new exhibition at the township museum, just south of Inveraray, on Friday June 15.

The Eddie’s Barn exhibition is dedicated to Edward ‘Eddie’ McCallum, an influential farmer and crofter in the community in the late 19th century and one of a line of Eddie MacCallums at Auchindrain down the years.

The exhibition presents the farming year at Auchindrain through a sequence of horse-drawn agricultural implements, explaining the function and evolution of equipment and machinery, which many of the museum’s visitors will know little about.

The display also celebrates an often-forgotten element of Scotland’s industrial past – the design and manufacture of agricultural implements that were exported all over the world.

As the exhibition was opened to the public, Michael Russell said: ‘These were the implements that were used every day to do the job in order to make a living. We have sort of lost contact with it.

‘I was struck by something I heard today, and that was that not only did many people not know what a plough did, but they didn’t know why the ground was ploughed – and that’s a pretty profound change.’

‘I hope into the future that this will add to the experience of Auchindrain,’ said curator and director of Auchindrain Trust, Bob Clark.

He added: ‘Explaining what these mysterious lumps of iron do is incredibly important.’

The exhibition was funded by a grant from Museums Galleries Scotland and financially assisted by Historic Environment Scotland. Conservation and restoration work on the displayed implements was undertaken by young people undergoing work experience at Auchindrain in a programme grant-aided by The Robertson Trust and the Community Jobs Scotland scheme, administered by SCVO.