Cones deployed as bin dispute escalates

Argyll and Bute Council has responded to a request from a Lochgilphead retailer for help to move wheelie bins from outside her shop.

As recently reported in the Argyllshire Advertiser, residents and business owners in the area leave their bins outside Amanda Duffy Brown’s Lochnell Street shop for uplifting, blocking the pavement and, according to Amanda, deterring customers.

Around a dozen full bins are regularly left outside her wool and children’s clothing shop on collection days.

With a bus stop close by, the bins often block the pavement, forcing customers with prams, children, mobility scooters and walking sticks to step onto the A83 trunk road to get past.

Amanda said: ‘We had agreed with the council we would put them all up MacBrayne’s Lane, but there was a concern that if I organised this and if anything were to happen to the bins, it would be my responsibility.’

Since the article in the Argyllshire Advertiser outlining Amanda’s plea for help, things have begun to escalate. As well as placing signs on her window informing residents their bins will be moved if they are placed outside her shop, Amanda last week collected all the bins and moved them off the pavement and on to a kerb-side parking area beside the A83 trunk road. The gathered bins were then coned off for safety.

A spokesperson for the contractor responsible for Argyll’s trunk roads, BEAR Scotland, said: ‘Refuse collection is a matter for Argyll and Bute Council, but we would be happy to help the council in Lochgilphead. We would encourage householders and businesses to consider the needs of pedestrians when putting their bins out.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson added: ‘Residents are advised to either place their bins outside their front doors or to place them in the area off Macbrayne’s Lane, directly behind the charity shop at 31 Lochnell Street, for collection.

‘We would urge residents to please be considerate and to ensure access to the rear entry of the shop is not obstructed and that vehicles can also pass and to ensure they remove their bins from the area once they have been emptied.’

Amanda is now asking for a letter to be sent from the council to Lochnell Street residents and businesses to enforce this change.