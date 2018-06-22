Rain stops play at gents championship

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The first round of Lochgilphead Golf Club’s 2018 gents championship had to be abandoned after inclement weather left the course unplayable by 11am on Saturday morning, June 16.

Some players who had gone out early had finished their rounds but the call-off leaves it a three round competition.

Fortunately Sunday saw better weather and the course had dried out enough to allow the first round to take place and 21 gents headed out to compete for the title of Lochgilphead Golf Club Gents Champion 2018.

Leader after round one is Ross Sinclair with a gross 63, followed by David Sinclair with 67 and Alex MacAulay on 68. It will be interesting to see what this weekend brings for the next two rounds.

Meanwhile the ladies travelled to play in the Tarbert Ladies Open. Apart from raffle prizes, the only winner was Margaret MacKinnon who won second in the scratch and third in the Stableford. A lovely buffet was enjoyed by everyone.

The Tarbert and Lochgilphead ladies have arranged to play against each other at the end of June for a trophy in memory of Cathy McGlynn, donated by her son Ryan and his Dad Fraser.