Hollywood filmmaker loves Argyll to death

The producer of a Hollywood movie currently being shot in Argyll and Bute says he has fallen head over heels in love with the area.

Love You To Death, starring Craig Ferguson and Kathie Lee Gifford, is being filmed at locations across Argyll, with Lochgilphead, Inveraray and Cairndow among the areas featuring. The film’s 140 cast and crew have been accommodated at Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, and producer Matthew Weiner is full of praise for the area and its people.

Mr Weiner said: ‘Our experience of filming in Argyll and Scotland as a whole has been phenomenal. We have never felt so welcomed and supported as Americans. Every view is a postcard. In particular, I would like to thank Argyll and Bute Council, Creative Scotland Screen Commission and all the people in Argyll who welcomed us along the way.

‘Filming in Lochgilphead has been one of our highlights. It’s a beautiful, historic lochside town which services film so well. I cannot thank the people of Lochgilphead enough for their hospitality. As a New Yorker, I will be going home without a question in my head that I will be returning to Scotland and Argyll.’

Argyll and Bute film office and roads team, in partnership with Creative Scotland, helped host the production, which chose Argyll and Bute for its spectacular scenery.

In Love You To Death, Gifford’s character Annabelle is a lonely widow who goes on her travels with her husband’s ashes to visit places the couple saw and loved in films. While visiting Loch Fyne, she meets Scotsman Craig Ferguson and her plans change dramatically.

Councillor Aileen Morton, council leader and policy lead for economic development, added: ‘I’m thrilled to hear how much the cast and crew of Love You To Death have enjoyed being in Argyll and Bute. There was a real buzz about Lochgilphead when the filming was taking place. There are also real economic benefits attached.

‘We will continue to welcome productions such as this and encourage anyone who is looking for a beautiful and welcoming film location to choose Argyll and Bute.’