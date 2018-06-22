Exciting shinty at the Macaulay Sixes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

No fewer than 29 youth shinty teams travelled to Oban’s Mossfield Park for the annual Macaulay six-a-side competition.

The winners of the main competition for P7 and under were Inverlochy, who defeated Taynuilt 1-0 in the final with Taynuilt taking the Oban Celtic Shield.

The Alastair Campbell Shield for P5 and under was won by Braxi Boys from Inverlochy who defeated Bute in a very exciting final after extra time by one penalty to nil.

The Macaulay Development trophy was won by Rockfield Rapids. The best boy of the tournament was Duncan MacEwan from Rockfield and the best girl was Anna Nicholson from Kyles.

The Macaulay Association would like to thank everyone involved on Sunday June 17, particularly the parents and coaches who took their teams to the event, the girls in the tea raffle and tuck shop, the referees and scorers and to competition sponsor Artemis, which kindly presented each team with a bag of sports products.