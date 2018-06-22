Belfast success for Argyll pipe bands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band followed up their British Championship title success with an excellent second place at the second ‘major’ of the season.

The 2018 UK Pipe Band Championships took place on Saturday June 16 at Stormont Estate, Belfast, where Argyll and Bute was well represented among the 102 competing bands.

Inveraray and District won second place behind Irish outfit St Laurence O’Toole in Grade 1, the same position as Inveraray gained in May’s British Championships in Paisley. They were separated from rivals Field Marshal Montgomery only on ensemble preference after their scores were tied at nine apiece.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band endured a sudden downpour in their Grade 4B performance but, led by Pipe Major Craig Lang, the young band came through like troupers to win second place, four points behind Northern Irish outfit Gransha.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band committee member Marina McCuaig said: ‘We’re delighted with the result being placed second, which leaves us at the top of our grade after two majors, by a clear five points.

‘It was a fantastic weekend in which the band members and supporters did themselves, the band, and Mid Argyll proud.’

Oban High School won second place in the Novice grade, while Kilchoman Islay Pipe Band secured sixth place in a competitive Grade 2 competition.

The next major contest will be held in the Morayshire town of Forres, when the European Championships take place on June 30.