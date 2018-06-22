Announcements 22/06/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

ENGAGEMENTS

MATHIESON – COWIE

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Julie, only daughter of Archie and Angela, to Keith, eldest son of Raymond and Marjorie.

DEATHS

CONLEY – Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 13, 2018, Agnes Boyd Thompson Fleming, in her 83rd year, 45 Castleacres, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Conley, much loved mother of Elizabeth, William and Isobel, mother-in-law of Donny, Elizabeth and John and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny.

DURANCE – Peacefully, in his sleep, at Lorn and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, on June 13, 2018, William John Durance, in his 86th year, 42 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, dearly beloved husband of the late Beryl Martin, much loved dad of Sharon and Martin, a loving father-in-law, beloved papa of Duncan, great grandad of Nora and a much loved brother and uncle.

SIMPSON – Isobel Ewing, peacefully, in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on May 27, 2018, loving wife to the late Ralph and friend to many. Ibbie will be missed by all. Funeral was held in Glasgow Crematorium, on June 11, 2018. RIP.

WILSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, surrounded by her family, on June 17, 2018, Isobel Reid Brown, in her 80th year, 45 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late David Wilson, much loved mum of Gordon and Heather, mother-in-law of Stewart, loving granny of Kerry and Louise and doting great granny of Harvey. Funeral service will be held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today Friday, June 22, 2018 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Church and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ARMOUR – Archie, Moira and families would like to thank everyone for support and kind expressions of sympathy received after the sad loss of Margaret. Special thanks to all who cared for her during these last few months. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for a lovely service, to Rev Steve Fulcher for his support, to David McEwan for playing the organ, to T A Blair for helpful and caring services, to Argyll Bakeries for excellent catering, and finally to Southend Hall Committee for use of the hall. Sincere appreciation to all who attended the church and graveside. A retiring collection raised £529.60 in aid of Southend Parish Church.

MCCULLOCH – The family of the late Jim McCulloch would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all staff at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, doctors, district nurses, carers and friends for the kind care and attention received. Special thanks also to Rev Roderick Campbell for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, piper Graham Renton for his renderings, George Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations for Mid Argyll Cancer Care Endowment Fund (Chemotherapy Suite) raised £1,365.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWNING – Precious memories of Dave, June 21, 2007.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly,

And whisper for you to hear,

We will always love and miss you,

And wish that you were here.

– Jan and your special girls xx.

HORN – In memory of our loving daughter, Amanda, died June 21, 2001.

Love you always.

– Mum and Dad xx.

Night, night, Mandy.

Love you.

– Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh xx.

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of our big brother, Kevin, died June 21, 2010.

We thought of you with love today,

But that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday,

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name,

All we have are memories,

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake,

With which we’ll never part,

God has you in his keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Simply the best.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene and families xx.

MCFARLANE – In loving memory of our son and brother, Gordon, fell asleep on June 23, 2012.

We treasure every memory,

With tears we speak your name,

We will always love and miss you,

In a world that will never be the same.

– Love, Mum, Dad, Liz and boys.

NAIRN – Jimbo, June 14, 2016.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day,

No longer in my life to share,

But in my heart you’re always there.

– Love always, Jean.