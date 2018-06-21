Young Tarbert musicians put on stunning performance for American guests

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two young folk bands from Tarbert, Na Smeòraich and Ceòl Beag, who recently came first and second in the under-13 folk group competition at Oban Mòd, gave a stunning performance to 30 American guests at Stonefield Castle on Monday June 18.

The visitors were part of a group hosted by Donnie Large, a traditional musician from Lewis who produced albums before moving to the USA.

After a day of learning about Mid Argyll, the group was treated to music from Donnie, beautiful choral singing from Còisir Ghàidhlig Tairbeart Loch Fìn and the stunning performances from Na Smeòraich and Ceòl Beag.

One guest, who also enjoyed singing with the choir and learning ceilidh dances, said: ‘It was a fantastic evening, in a beautiful setting and those young children are just so talented.’

Both bands will be performing at the Fèis an Tairbeirt family ceilidh in Clachan Village Hall on Saturday June 23 from 7.30pm.