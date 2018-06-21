Police seek witnesses after fatal Loch Lomond crash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police Scotland officers are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A82 near Loch Lomond on Friday June 15.

Around 2pm on Friday afternoon, a grey Volkswagen Golf, which had just emerged from the A817 Garelochhead road, and a northbound white single-decker bus collided on the A82 between Arden and Luss.

The 42-year-old driver of the Golf died at the scene. His 28-year-old female passenger suffered serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Medical staff described her condition as critical. The two are understood to be foreign nationals.

Neither the 54-year-old driver of the bus nor any of the 18 passengers on board were injured.

Constable Karen McCann of Dumbarton road policing department said: ‘A number of people stopped to assist at the crash and we have spoken to a number of people travelling behind the bus at the time. We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling south towards Dumbarton and who saw the crash.’

Information can be passed to police at Dumbarton Police Office via 101. Please quote incident number 1975/15/06/18 when calling.