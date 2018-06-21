Nominations for Ardrishaig Gala Queen are open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig is looking for a Gala Queen.

The queen should be nominated by means of filling out a nomination slip at the Ardrishaig RS McColl’s shop.

To be considered, the nominee must be an Adrishaig resident, aged 15-21 and available on Saturday August 4, for her ceremony on Ardrishaig Gala Day.

After the successful nominee’s name selected at random from a bucket, the coronation will follow.