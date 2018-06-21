Nominations for Ardrishaig Gala Queen are open
Ardrishaig is looking for a Gala Queen.
The queen should be nominated by means of filling out a nomination slip at the Ardrishaig RS McColl’s shop.
To be considered, the nominee must be an Adrishaig resident, aged 15-21 and available on Saturday August 4, for her ceremony on Ardrishaig Gala Day.
After the successful nominee’s name selected at random from a bucket, the coronation will follow.