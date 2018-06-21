Mary’s Meals serves another window winner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

For the second year in a row the winner of the Armed Forces Day window decoration competition was the Mary’s Meals charity shop in Lochgilphead, managed by Marina Campbell.

Betty Rhodick of the Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day committee said the public vote was ‘overwhelmingly in Marina’s favour’.

Marina she said she was ‘absolutely thrilled’ and was already thinking of what to do for next year’s event.

Betty added: ‘The window competition is good for customers because it gets people interested in the shop and good for supporting the people involved in Armed Forces Day.’

The theme for decorated windows this year was the centenary of the end of the First World War and the arrival of peace after the armistice was signed in 1918.

‘Thanks to everyone who entered the window dressing competition this year and voted for their favourite and we look forward to next year’s theme,’ added Betty.