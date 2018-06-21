Argyll College bursts with colour

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll College UHI opened its annual student art exhibition on Monday June 18 for the locals and families to admire.

After a school year of channeling their inner Michaelangelos, the nine students of NC Art and Design class had their hard work displayed to the public, showcasing a wide variety of styles and techniques.

Guests are first greeted at the entrance by Suzi Thomson’s acrylic paintings of the shores of Ardpatrick that gives unusual definition to the transient beauty of the loch water.

Further in, Patrycja Madj’s adaption of famed film poster of The Devil Wears Prada, gives some insight as to the creative power of technology, with a minimalist slant.

The classrooms were filled with the works of charcoal, photography, sculpture, and a lot more. Alison Campbell Clark’s life drawings were a charcoal study of the human form, while Julie-Anne Mather’s Across the Loch painting of complex lines gave homage to Celtic art.

Most of the students will continue on to gain their HNC’s in Contemporary Arts Practice in September with the skills they have learned from tutors Lesley Burr, Tamsyn Taylor and Catherine McKillop guiding them.