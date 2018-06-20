Retail therapy and charity combine at KC Fashions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ladies of Lochgilphead gathered in KC Fashion for a glamorous night of shopping.

The clothes shop opened its doors out of hours on Friday June 15 for the late-night shopping experience in the name of SiMBA charity.

Customers enjoyed a complimentary glass of Prosecco at the door as they browsed the many racks of the latest trends.

For a £3 entry fee, customers got 10 per cent off everything in store, as well as a chance to win big at the raffle, with all proceeds going to the SiMBA charity.

SiMBA supports families who have suffered the loss of a baby, pre or post-natal, with concepts such as memory boxes and family rooms.

Tracey France, facilitator for Lochgilphead’s SiMBA support centre said: ‘We’re trying to raise funds for supplies, and for our Trees of Tranquility and Memory Boxes.’

Anyone seeking help coping with the loss of a child can go along to a SiMBA support group, held on the last Thursday of every month in the Stag Hotel at 7pm.

Find out more at the simbacharity.org.uk website, or check out the @SiMBAteam Facebook page.