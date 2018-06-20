Pedal round the world with Mark – without leaving Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Record-breaking Scottish adventurer and cyclist Mark Beaumont is getting ready for a major cross-Scotland challenge in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal – and he’s looking for 80 cycling fanatics to come along for the ride .

The coast-to-coast cycle will set off on Saturday September 22 from his former home village of Tayinloan in Kintyre, continue through Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and the Cairngorms, over Glenshee before heading for the finish line in Aberdeen – a gruelling total of 240 miles. This is the same distance Mark averaged every day during his epic cycle round the world in 80 days last year.

In other words the team of 80 intrepid cyclists will pedal the equivalent of Mark’s incredible feat – taking them around the world in a day.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £240 each for the STV Children’s Appeal, which supports children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland, with the hope of raising as much as £80,000 for the charity.

Mark said: ‘This stunning route from Argyll to Aberdeen was my last 16-hour training ride before I set out on the world challenge and it holds fond memories – but it is very long and very hilly, so I’ll be impressed by everyone who signs up for this epic day of endurance.

‘The STV Children’s Appeal has gone from strength from strength, supporting so many brilliant charities and causes across Scotland. The last time I crossed Scotland for the appeal I was swimming and running, so cycling has to be easier… right?’

He added: ‘Thanks to everyone who gets involved and I look forward to riding with you.’

Mari Slavin of the STV Children’s Appeal said: ‘Mark is a fantastic ambassador for the Appeal and we are all in awe of the gigantic challenge he’s about to take on, together with cyclists from across the country. STV’s cameras will be there – and trying hard to keep up! – to capture the highs and lows of this incredible marathon venture’

After a 4am start in Argyll, Mark’s 240-mile cycle route will pass through Tarbert, Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead, Inveraray, Tyndrum, Crainlarich, Killin, Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, Glenshee, Braemar, Ballater and Peterculter – among many other towns and villages – before finishing in Aberdeen.

If you think you’re up for this epic feat of endurance, get in touch with Mark on aroundtheworld@thehunterfoundation.co.uk

A corporate offer is also available with four-person relay teams invited to enter for a minimum donation of £5,000.

Can’t face the cycle but still want to be involved? Mark’s team is also looking for volunteer drivers and support crew.