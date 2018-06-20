O.U.T. spells OUT takes audiences on emotional journey

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Audiences were captivated, thrilled and, in some cases, moved to tears by the Lochgilphead High School production of O.U.T. Spells OUT, by David Holman.

The play highlights the plight of thousands of British children who were sent abroad with the promise of a new and better life in the wake of the Second World War. In reality, the dream life became a nightmare.

The play shifted between past and present, taking the audience with a group of children on their physical and emotional journey to a new land. They conveyed hardships and disappointments and coming back to present times to examine the search for the truth.

A young cast of enthusiastic actors demonstrated huge versatility, with most of them playing more than one part and, with minimal set and costumes, it was all down to acting ability. These were performers with an impressive range of talent. Every character was convincing, every emotion communicated with passion and sincerity and, as an ensemble, they all shone.

Adding to the impact of the piece was the use of radio footage. While songs from the period and the inspired insertion of contemporary music piled on the emotion, the final duet ‘You are not alone’ provided a fitting and uplifting end to this powerful drama.

The first high school drama production in years was a huge success and the stage is set for more great performances in the future.