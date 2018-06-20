Busy week for Lochgilphead anglers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The third club loch competition at Cairbaan Lochs was won by Malcolm McDonald with seven brown trout weighing five pounds, nine and a half ounces.

Dugald MacGilp was second with five brown trout for three pounds, 15 ounces.

On Wednesday May 30, the club had a competition on the Lake of Menteith. Three rainbows are allowed to be kept and it’s catch and release thereafter. Archie MacGilp senior was first with three fish weighing eight pounds, two ounces. He returned seven and received two pounds for each one returned.

Dugald MacGilp was second with three fish for six pounds, eight ounces. He returned five.

The club held a competition at Ormsary on Saturday June 2.

Dugald MacGilp was first and won the June tankard. He had 14 brown trout weighing five pounds, three ounces.