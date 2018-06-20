Archie’s best wishes on his retirement
Archie MacVicar has recently retired after 24 years of service with Lochgilphead construction firm M&K MacLeod Ltd.
A collection was arranged and a substantial sum raised and Store and Yard Manager Archie received his cheque from company director Kenny MacLeod along with good wishes from everyone for a long and happy retirement.